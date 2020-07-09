Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sofia Coppola in Marc Jacobs PJs at the Met Gala

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

You probably wouldn't guess by looking at this picture that it was taken at the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala. Pretty much every celebrity seemed to have trouble interpreting that particular theme while also adhering to the white-tie dress code. At first glance, you might think Sofia Coppola's dressed-up PJs wouldn't quite fit the bill — but if you think about it, what's more punk than showing up to the most glamorous fashion event of the year in pajamas? Especially if you're Sofia Coppola and have a proven ability to look incredibly chic in even the most casual of outfits.

This particular look was one of many fruitful collaborations between Coppola and her date, Marc Jacobs (who's wearing Comme des Garçons here). Thanks to the silky sheen, luxe gunmetal color, flawless fit and minimalist styling, I'd argue that pajamas have never looked as chic as they do here.

The mid-'twenty-teens' were an era of many "pajama dressing" trend stories thanks to celebrity looks like this one — an era that I can't help but look back on right now as there is no end in sight to our current work-from-home lifestyle. (Reminder: Please wear your mask!!) "Chic and comfortable" are pretty much my guiding adjectives whenever I do any online shopping these days, and a fancy pair of PJs that I can wear outside — if we ever get out of this — feel like a smart investment.

If you also want to elevate your at-home wardrobe a bit right now, shop a few of our favorite fancy PJs in the gallery below.

