5 Dressed-Up Looks to Wear for a Long, Socially-Distant Summer Weekend

If you couldn't tell by the swelteringly hot afternoons and your sudden urge to scarf down a hot dog, summer is in full swing. And with a long weekend ahead of us to celebrate the Fourth of July, there's really no better time to take advantage of socially-distant chilling, grilling and virtual shopping in a shade of red, white and blue.

Instead of gravitating towards the all-too expected tricolor July 4th getup, we've put together five outfits that you can wear on Independence Day — or any other day this summer. Each ensemble features a winning warm-weather combo: Bermuda shorts and a swimsuit. Together, they can be dressed-up for a long-awaited dinner on a restaurant patio at least six feet apart from others or dressed-down for sitting poolside See them all below and remember to always put on sunscreen and a mask. Happy shopping!

The Low-Key Pool Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Hit a quiet backyard pool in a bright one-piece and sensible sandals. Baggy, '90s-inspired shorts will make you feel like the coolest person to ever lounge poolside, as will a floppy bucket hat and glass hoops.

The Grilling Hot Dogs Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Show off your expert grilling skills in a festive white ribbed bikini top and red parachute-style shorts. Not only are the bottoms bound to keep you feeling fresh in scorchingly hot situations, but they'll also match your perfectly grilled hot dog.

The Rooftop Cocktails Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

For a dressier look, try a lingerie-inspired balconette bikini top with a pair of boldly printed Bermuda shorts. Statement-making jewelry — like sculptural metal rings and wood beaded hoops — will help steer a conversation away from the collective feeling of doom and gloom. Bring a sheer cardigan in case it gets chilly or you run into your aunt.

The Eating Outside (!) Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

If you're (safely) heading to an outdoor dining space and don't feel like putting on a real top or bra, opt for a strapless tie-front bathing suit. Throw on a silk button-down or cropped cardigan and work up the courage to trade your comfy slides for open-toe heels, so you don't look like you came straight from the pool.

The Chill Park Gathering Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Heading to a nearby park with pals or a good book? Stay under the radar yet chic in an off-the-shoulder patterned swim top and broken-in high-rise shorts. A straw hat will keep you from overheating and a gold mask chain will keep you from losing your protective face shield.

