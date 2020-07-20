TAMARA MELLON – FIRST EVER ONLINE SAMPLE SALE - JULY 21 – 26
The namesake brand of Jimmy Choo co-founder, Tamara Mellon, is coming to Eclipse Online for a must have sale that will offer an array of shoes up to 75% off for women!
Find luxury Heels, Flats and Sandals for all of your year-round needs!
When:
Wednesday, July 21 – Saturday, July 26
The sale will start at 8am PDT / 11am EDT.
Where?
Website: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/?ref=Fashionista
Follow us: eclipse_official_la
Customer Service Contact: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/?ref=Fashionista