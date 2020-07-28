Tanya Taylor's Resort 2021 Collection Will Help You Rediscover the Joy of Dressing up

Even if you have nowhere to go.

A look from the Tanya Taylor Resort 2021 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Taylor

A global pandemic isn't stopping Tanya Taylor from thinking of party wear. For the brand's Holiday 2020/Resort 2021 offering, the designer used festive flourishes — think exaggerated bows and polka-dotted peplums — to spark a feeling of vibrancy and creativity. The color palette is equally exuberant with cosmetic-inspired shades of rouge and bougainvillea covering most of the collection.

The silhouettes, although bold and statement-making, are relatively easy to wear: There's roomy, ruched-sleeved tops and jumpsuits, plus dresses with soft bubble volumes; and for anyone not planning to ever leave the couch, there are oversized sweaters and a smooth satin pajama set. Denim got a party upgrade with velvet trim and crystal buttons, as did ankle-grazing ruffled skirts, which are done in a sunburst pleated lamé.

To model these joyful wares, the brand tapped various content creators — everyone from an artist-slash-dancer to a stylist — to shoot the collection on themselves in May. The result is a backdrop of cool interiors filled with covetable ceramics and dreamy painted canvases that prove just how great of a party setting one's home can be. There's a hint of spontaneity and playfulness to the images, which reminds us that dressing up is a treat, even if you have nowhere to go.

See the complete Tanya Taylor Resort 2021 collection in the gallery below:

20 Gallery 20 Images

