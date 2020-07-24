Must Read: The Row Is in Financial Trouble, Harlem's Fashion Row Re-Opens Applications for Icon 360 Fund

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen of The Row at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The Row is in financial trouble

According to sources obtained by WWD, The Row is facing financial hardships, layoffs and the potential closure of its menswear line. The job reductions followed global Covid-19 lockdowns as well as Barneys New York's bankruptcy last year — court filings from which revealed that the brand was owed $3.7 million in outstanding debts. Barneys was among The Row's biggest wholesale accounts and it has not made a major push to develop its own e-commerce channels since, which some say is the reason for its current woes. {WWD}

Harlem's Fashion Row re-opens applications for ICON 360 fund

Earlier this year, Harlem's Fashion Row announced the launch of ICON 360, a non-profit venture that aims to provide financial relief to designers of color who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has since donated $40,000 to designers seeking relief. On Friday, Harlem's Fashion Row re-opened applications for the ICON 360 fund, which will select 12 designers to receive $5,000, five designers to receive $25,000, five designers to receive $50,000 and five designers to receive $100,000. The winners will be announced during New York Fashion Week in September. Designers can apply here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Did resellers really buy up all the Telfar bags?

Telfar released a batch of its democratically-priced totes earlier this week and the bags sold out in seconds. Many are blaming resellers for scooping up the goods so quickly. While they're not wrong — some took to Twitter to boast about buying up stock and listing it for massively inflated prices on websites like Grailed shortly afterwards — a rep from the brand said the site crashed because the demand was so high, so the inventory would have sold out regardless. {Dazed}

CFDA to launch Runway360

To coincide with NYFW in September, the CFDA will launch Runway360, a digital platform developed to support American designers by bringing together every aspect of a collection launch in one place. The virtual portal will incorporate key aspects of the designer business, from shows to press and consumer activations, in an effort to showcase American fashion talent. There will even be a virtual showroom powered by Nuorder. The 360-degree platform will serve as a permanent fixture and main destination for consumers, press, trade and retailers from around the world to explore and engage with American collections. {Fashionista inbox}



Sofia Coppola spotlights shoes from Chanel's 2020 Métiers D'Art collection in new video

On Friday, Chanel released a 15-second video shot by Roman and Sofia Coppola of its two-tone pumps that made their debut at the label's 2020 Métiers D'Art collection. The video highlights the gold and black leather bow-embellished shoes on and off the runway. You can watch the full clip below. {Fashionista inbox}

Tyler Mitchell on his debut photography monograph

Photographer Tyler Mitchell caught up with The New York Times to discuss his debut monograph, "I Can Make You Feel Good." The book explores a body of work made from 2016 to 2019, including his September 2018 cover shoot for Vogue starring Beyoncé. In the interview, Mitchell shares his mission to present conversation-starting images in which the young Black men and women around him "look dignified" and "are presented as a community." {The New York Times}

Coco & Breezy and American Express launch Black-owned business curation

Eyewear brand Coco & Breezy has teamed up with American Express to bring 10 Black-owned small businesses to Showfields, a New York City retail space that highlights independent and predominantly digital brands. The curation will open to the public on July 24 and will showcase up-and-coming as well as established brands including Alexandra Winbush, Ashya, Aziza, Base Butter, Edas Jewelry, House of Aama, Kubra Kay Skincare, L'Enchanteur, Pholk and Coco & Breezy. {Fashionista inbox}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.