Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tracee Ellis Ross in a Simple Black Suit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks

At the 2018 Golden Globes, actors collectively decided to make a statement by wearing all black on the red carpet in support of the Time's Up movement. For most, that dress code extended into the after parties, for which Tracee Ellis Ross changed out of her excellent Marc Jacobs gown and turban and into a black suit that looked like it was made for her. (With Karla Welch as her stylist and likely access to the best tailors in the biz, it probably more or less was.)

Ross is known for taking risks on the red carpet, whether it's with a massively voluminous hot-pink gown, '80s-inspired sequined power shoulders or a metallic latex jumpsuit. But on this night, the actor and entrepreneur proved she can also make jaws drop in a comparatively simple, conventional look.

With its wide lapels, nipped-in waist and slightly flared leg, the suit has a '70s tinge, made modern with the help of the sheer bra, patent-leather bag (which looks like a Chanel) and dangly earrings. She looks powerful, chic and just the right amount of sexy.

It's also one of the rare red carpet looks that can actually work in real life. Below, shop a few black suits and such for your next big meeting, party or date — you know, for when we can do those things safely again.

