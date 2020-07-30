Velvet Caviar Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In Brooklyn, NY
Velvet Caviar is looking for a rockstar social media coordinator who will be responsible for managing all of the brand’s social media channels, totaling over 1,100,000 followers! You’ll play a key role in marketing as your work will improve the brand’s appeal and attract new customers. The ideal candidate is creative, passionate, strong multi-tasker, and a great team player. This is a great opportunity to join a successful brand with a lot of growth opportunities.
Company Background:
Velvet Caviar is a leading fashion accessories brand with over 1+ million social media followers; established in New York since 2015. We’re mostly known for pioneering the tech accessories market with our fashionable phone cases. Our products can be found in national retailers and on hundreds of celebrities and influencers worldwide! Please visit our Instagram at @velvetcaviar and our website, velvetcaviar.com to gain a clearer understanding of the brand and product line.
Responsibilities:
- strategize, plan, and post content on all social media channels
- create social media content thru photography and videography
- engage with community via comments and direct messages
- synchronize campaigns with marketing team
- organize and launch quarterly brand giveaways
- learn the brand’s ethos, catalog, and creative direction
- research new social media marketing strategies & tactics
- deliver monthly progress reports
Requirements:
- 1+ years of social media experience
- 1+ years of photography experience
- Bachelor in Marketing or relevant major
- Strong communication and copywriting skills
- Experience working in a fast-paced environment
- Able to manage multiple projects with tight timelines
- Positive attitude with a strong motivation to grow
- Portfolio of Photos or Videos produced
- Familiar with social media tools
- Familiar with Adobe Creative Suite
Perks:
- Be a key player at a growing brand!
- Competitive Salary + Performance Bonuses
- Fun office at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
- PTO Days + Specified Holidays Off
- Health Insurance contribution offered
- Free coffee, snacks, and dog petting!
To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@velvetcaviar.com, subject line Social Media Coordinator.