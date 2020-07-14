Must Read: Viola Davis Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Los Angeles Apparel Factory Shut Down After 300 Workers Contract Covid-19

Viola Davis on the July/August 2020 cover of "Vanity Fair." Photo: Dario Calmese/"Vanity Fair"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Viola Davis covers Vanity Fair

For Vanity Fair's July/August issue, Viola Davis reflects on her upcoming roles as Ma Rainey and Michelle Obama, the challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood and the recent social justice protests in a conversation with the publication's TV critic Sonia Saraiya. "I feel like my entire life has been a protest," Davis said in the cover story. "My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying, 'Hello, my name is Viola Davis.'" {Vanity Fair}

Dov Charney's Los Angeles Apparel factory shut down after 300 workers contract Covid-19

Dov Charney's post-American Apparel project, Los Angeles Apparel, was one of the first brands to step up to make masks during the PPE shortage. Now his Los Angeles Apparel factory has been shut down by the L.A. health department after there were more than 300 confirmed Covid-19 cases among employees, and four deaths. Charney is working with the health department to resolve the issues so the facility can reopen and business can continue. {The New York Times}

Meet the first Black photographer to shoot a Vanity Fair cover

The New York Times takes us behind the scenes of the making of Vanity Fair's historic July/August cover, which stars Viola Davis. The cover is the first in the magazine's history to be shot by a Black photographer. The lensman, Dario Calmese, said he took the job as opportunity to rewrite the Black narrative in America. "For me, this cover is my protest," he explained. "It's about replacing the images that have been washing over all of us for centuries, telling us who we are and our position in the world and our value." {The New York Times}

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris cover Allure

Olympic gold medalists and World Cup champions Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris star in the August issue of Allure. For the cover story, the couple spoke to writer Cotton Codinha about strength, love and their ongoing fight for equal pay. "What really moves a lot of us is changing the conversation, the culture," Harris said in the interview. "You're playing for more than the popularity of your sport. You're playing to impact people's lives across all industries. We're trying to empower people to feel strong enough to stand for something that is important to them. And right now, for us, that is pay equity." {Allure}

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris on the August 2020 cover of "Allure." Photo: Norman Jean Roy for "Allure"

How and when brands should apologize

Business of Fashion spoke to several industry experts to compile a guide to help brands know when and how to apologize for everything from offenses in the distant past to cultural or operational failures in the present. Luxury brand consultant Iesha Reed said, "a brand should acknowledge the issue with its employees first," before any public statements are released. Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, said that when crafting an apology, a brand must do its part to first educate itself about the problem, signal support for a cause or solidarity with the offended party and then pledge to support them in demonstrable ways. {Business of Fashion}

Ganni teamed up with Richie Shazam to support Black Trans lives

Ganni partnered with New York-based artist, photographer and activist Richie Shazam on a project to support organizations that protect Black Trans lives. Launching on July 14, the Danish label will release two of Shazam's photographic prints on its U.S. website with 100% of the profits donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and FOR THE GWORLS. There are 50 editions of each print, which are priced at $105, and you can purchase them here. {Fashionista inbox}

ThredUp launches a zero-waste collection with Zero Waste Daniel

ThredUp has joined forces with unisex apparel brand Zero Waste Daniel on a zero-waste collection that is made entirely from secondhand garments and fabric scraps. Called "ReFashion," the range includes 200 secondhand hoodies, leggings, elastic-waist pants and more. Shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

