Must Read: Why 'Vogue' Is Launching a Scandinavian Edition, How to Improve Fashion's Supply Chains

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.



Why Vogue is launching a Scandinavian edition

Scandinavian style has been taking over the fashion industry for a few years now, from the obsession over the region's street style to the growth of buzzy brands like Ganni. Now, Vogue hopes to court the region by launching an edition next spring with licensing partner Four North Stockholm and editor-in-chief Martina Bonnier. Kati Chitrakorn chats with Bonnier about the forthcoming launch for Vogue Business. {Vogue Business}

How to improve fashion's supply chains

Despite promises from fashion brands to improve the ethical issues buried in their supply chains, controversies are still making headlines. Is it possible that the fashion industry can't be trusted to fix its own problems? Sarah Kent lays out what's going wrong and how brands can fix it for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

What it takes to get plus-size fashion right

After decades of being ignored, a new crop of brands are appearing to cater to the plus-size customer looking to invest in her wardrobe. At Refinery 29, Irina Grechko talks to Lauren Chan of Henning, Danielle Williams Eke of 11 Honoré Collection and Emma Grede of Good American to find out what it takes to get the fit and style of these lines just right. {Refinery 29}

Robin Givhan on the fashion industry's state of flux

In a broad conversation with Highsnobiety's Christopher Morency for the podcast "On the Record," Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Robin Givhan shares her take on fashion's current moment of uncertainty. The pair discuss everything from the influence of menswear on womenswear to the changes necessary to move fashion forward. {Highsnobiety}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.