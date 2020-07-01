VOZ Is Hiring A Retail and Operations Associate In SoHo (New York)

This is a full-time, entry-level employee position with the opportunity to grow with the company.

VOZ is seeking a Retail and Operations Associate at our VOZ Sanctuary SoHo location who will be directly responsible for all shop operations, customer engagement, fulfillment, and show interest in growing to support the Founder in additional business development areas. They will be passionate about our sustainable vision, values, and independently manage the shop from open until close.

Customer Service

Prioritize the customer and serve their needs over all other tasks

Build personal relationships with customers to increase sales, retention, referrals, and traffic through VIP service including but not limited to managing customer history input and thank you-card follow ups

Educate and communicate product knowledge professionally and effectively to all customers

Demonstrate how new product can be styled with existing collections and previous purchases, in-person or through virtual styling appointments

Maintain a professional appearance consistent with brand guidelines

Represent the values, vision, and people-first culture of our B-Corp mission

Sales & Merchandising Maintenance

Perform due diligence to develop an intimate knowledge of store merchandise, online inventory, and sustainable fashion industry at large

Maintain the utmost cleanliness and sanitation store standards while folding, sizing, steaming, and replenishing stock with minimal disruption to customer service

Take the lead in remerchandising visual displays and restocking inventory as needed, in collaboration with Founder and greater merchandising and marketing initiatives

Consistently communicate with Operations Director and Founder + Creative Director regarding reporting and accurately managing inventory and floor maintenance needs

Areas for Development

Grow to actively analyze sales performance and develop strategies to maximize opportunities and improve overall performance and retention

Creatively coordinate and execute VIP sales events and follow up

Work closely with Founder + Creative Director on product development opportunities, press coordination, and additional support as opportunities and experience allow

Preferred qualifications:

Luxury retail experience and high-end customer service, working with customers in a positive, friendly, and equitable manner

Strong organization, styling, and analytical skills

Energized, motivated, positive-thinking

Ability to quickly and calmly judge and execute priorities

Mac, Excel, Word, iPhone, and iPad proficient

Shopify or fashion inventory management experience

Fluency in English, including expertly written communication. Bilingual / Spanish a plus

Able to sit and stand during the day, lift up to 30 lbs, be stationed in the SoHo/Downtown location, and travel to NYC area if needed

Exceptional candidates will also have some of the following:

Familiarity with Latin American and Indigenous cultures

Knowledge and care for weaving, knitting, jewelry smithing and artisanship

Knowledge of and passion for fair trade and ecological fashion principals

Farfetch, Garmentory, or other wholesale platform experience

Graphic design, social media, copywriting, fashion design and production skills, or other adjacent creative skills to further contribute to the success of the greater organization under Founder leadership

Dually based in Chile and NYC since 2011, VOZ is a B-Corporation ethical fashion company whose mission is to protect the livelihoods, well-being, and cultural values of rural Indigenous women globally through fashion innovation. Our unique collaborative design approach unites designers and artisans to create respectful, scalable products that honor their culture and skills. We pay living wages for every textile and sewn garment, and use sustainable fibers and processes.

This is a full-time, entry-level employee position with the opportunity to grow with the company. We are offering a base salary and significant commission (DOE).

We are dedicated to providing a safe and equitable working environment to all people and value diversity at our company. We will not discriminate against any employee or job applicant because of their race, color, religion, national origin, pregnancy, marital or civil status, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity, physical or mental disability, or age. Please email your resume and cover letter to careers@madebyvoz.com.