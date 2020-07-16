Great Outfits in Fashion History: Winona Ryder's Iconic Courtroom Look

The actor stood trial in 2002 looking chic and demure, earning herself a campaign with one of the designers whose merchandise she stole.

Photo: Adrees Latif/Pool/Getty Images

Winona Ryder has never been one to disappoint on the red carpet, consistently looking inimitably cool whether in jeans and a motorcycle jacket or an elegant, re-worn strapless grown. She's always come across as one of those celebrities with authentically good style. In fact, she loves fashion so much that she stole $5,500 worth from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills in December of 2001.

Photo: Lee Celano-Pool/Getty Images

The case went to trial and throughout the fall of 2002, Ryder made several court appearances in outfits so noteworthy they prompted a Robin Givhan Washinton Post think piece. "She may be a shoplifter, but she has impeccable taste," Givhan quips in the article.

Over the course of the trial there were several looks, but they all fit neatly within a '50s-inspired aesthetic that was feminine without being too girly, elevated without being flashy. Knee-length, A-line silhouettes, Mary Jane heels and thick headbands were all key. Highlights included an eggplant-hued coat dress paired with a Fendi bag (top) and a Marc Jacobs sweater dress with a trompe l'oeil collar (below).

Photo: Jonathan Alcorn/Pool/Getty Images

Having also stolen a piece by Jacobs, Ryder was clearly a fan of the brand. Jacobs himself evidently caught wind of that and went on to cast her in his Spring 2003 ad campaign — a pretty good consolation prize for Ryder, who was found guilty of grand theft and felony vandalism.

Having also stolen a piece by Jacobs, Ryder was clearly a fan of the brand. Jacobs himself evidently caught wind of that and went on to cast her in his Spring 2003 ad campaign — a pretty good consolation prize for Ryder, who was found guilty of grand theft and felony vandalism.

