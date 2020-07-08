Great Outfits in Fashion History: Yara Shahidi in Calvin Klein by Raf Simons

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Calvin Klein's By Appointment range, through which Raf Simons sought to bring a couture sensibility to a legendary American fashion house, may have been short-lived (early 2017 through late 2018, roughly), but at least we have the red-carpet memories — like of Yara Shahidi wearing a custom yellow mini dress with an oversized black bow at the nape of the neck that went all the way down to the floor, acting a train, to the 2018 Elle Women In Hollywood event.

Calvin Klein was a title sponsor of the party, so it was expected that the brand would dress some of the celebrities in attendance. (And in addition to Shahidi, Sarah Paulson, Rowan Blanchard, Ellen Pompeo, Sydney Sweeney, Caitriona Balfe and Cole Sprouse wore its designs.) The 'black-ish' and 'grown-ish' actor, styled by Jason Bolden, stood out from the A-list pack, though — literally, the bold marigold popping against a mostly black, white and grey step-and-repeat.

Shahidi accessorized with black and white sandals (also Calvin Klein) and stacked bracelets and rings (by David Webb). And she even matched her toe nails to her yellow dress.

With Simons's appointment to Prada, there's hopefully more red-carpet magic from him on the horizon — though, who knows when we'll have a red carpet. In the meantime, we rounded up some golden dresses inspired by Shahidi in the gallery, below.

