Great Outfits in Fashion History: Adwoa Aboah Is Pretty in Simone Rocha Pink

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There are a lot of words I'd use to describe Adwoa Aboah's personal style — "cool" being primary among them — but one I wouldn't use is "girly."

Still, "girly" is the perfect term for the look Aboah wore to the Fashion Fund Fair in February 2019. It's almost head-to-toe Simone Rocha, worn straight off the Fall 2019 runway that had only happened just days before: a pink, puffy dress; a cloud-shaped, kiss lock bag; pink beaded earrings and, the pièce de résistance, a matching pink beaded headband. (The satin, crystal-buckled shoes are by Manolo Blahnik.)

It should be pretty clear why I am drawn to this outfit, at least, from the explosion of pink shades to the royalty-worthy topper. But upon closer inspection, it's clear why this fits into Aboah's wardrobe, too. Yes, the dress is quite feminine, but those dashes of umbrella patterns almost look like tie-dye, and while the headband mimics a tiara, the squiggly lines keep it on the fun side of things. And that swipe of periwinkle blue eyeshadow? Icing on the cake. It's a masterclass in making a runway look feel personal, and I'll be copying these style moves straight away.

