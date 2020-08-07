Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ali Stroker in Custom Rachel Antonoff

The actor won the Tony Award for her role in "Oklahoma!" looking like a literal ray of sunshine.

Ali Stroker in custom Rachel Antonoff at the 2019 Tony Awards. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Having absolutely no talent in the singing arena and debatably very little in acting, I can't imagine I'll be nominated for a Tony Award any time soon. If I were, though, I'd definitely pull a move from Ali Stroker's playbook and call on a designer pal like Rachel Antonoff to create something custom for my big moment.

Of course, Stroker — a barrier-breaking actress and AerieREAL Role Model — has the upper hand: She and Antonoff go way back, having grown up together in New Jersey. In fact, Antonoff cast Stroker in her very first role when she directed a backyard production of "Annie" at age 12, and gave her the star turn in her Fall 2016 production of "A Secretary Is Not a Toy." (Antonoff's brother Jack played the titular objectified secretary, natch.)

Arguably, the best things in life come from friendships, and the custom dress Stroker wore to the 2019 Tony Awards is proof. Not only does the yellow pop perfectly against Stroker's skin, the fit is immaculate. I'm naturally a big fan of the ruffled bustline, which drapes elegantly over Stroker's arms and continues around the back,but then, what else is new? Stylist Hollie van Osenbruggen kept things very simple, opting to finish with show-stopping earrings by Verdura and nothing else.

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

And Stroker was a literal ray of sunshine while accepting her 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, not just because of Antonoff's dress — though that helped! — but because of her bubbly personality and her words of encouragement for kids with disabilities.

Speaking from experience, you don't have to be a Tony-winning actress to feel like a superstar in Antonoff's clothes. But just in case you're trying to replicate Stroker's sunny style this summer, here are a few other options:

