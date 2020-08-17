Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alicia Silverstone Channeling Cher Horowitz in a Silky Button-Down

This is what Cher would wear if she went to a college party in 1999.

Alicia Silverstone at the launch of Yves Saint Laurent Opium for Men in 1996. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

After the release of "Clueless" in 1995, Alicia Silverstone had to keep up with her Beverly Hills counterpart Cher Horowitz, who is still referenced heavily on and off the runway. The actress did so pretty effortlessly, turning up to premieres and fashion events dressed in ensembles that could have been picked out by Cher's virtual closet. In 1996, Silverstone arrived at the launch of Yves Saint Laurent Opium for Men at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles in a look that would work for an added scene where Cher goes to a college party in 1999.

For the occasion, Silverstone was clad in an undone silky button-down and maxi skirt — an outfit that cropped up several times in the late '90s and early 2000s. Two decades later, and the outfit is as ubiquitous on popular young adults then as it is now. Several influencers showcase the unbuttoned silky styling trick so often on their feeds that it's become uncool to use more than three buttons. Whether or not you believe in using all of the buttons on a shirt or not, there is something undeniably sexy about a long-sleeve button-down that's not tucked into a pencil skirt or accompanied with a blazer, and that's left open to expose the chest and midriff: It's laid-back and it's bold in its obvious disregard for plastic fasteners.

Silverstone wore the top with a silky maxi skirt and a pair of square-toe sandal heels — modern-day versions of both are hot commodities at any online retailer. The top, bottom and shoes were black, but a bright red manicure, pedicure and lip moment, breathed some life into the ensemble. Her hair did that perfect Cher thing where it resembled a slept on blow-out and looked extremely soft and able to be flipped with ease.

Should you want to look like an off-duty Cher, shop some silky button-down styles below.

