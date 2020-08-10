Must Read: Brands Make Antiviral Fashion Claims, Ganni and Levi's Launch Rental-Only Capsule

Kimberly Drew and Imani Randolph photographed by Adrienne Raquel for Ganni x Levi's. Photo: Courtesy of Ganni

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Brands are claiming their clothes kill viruses

Though research shows that Covid-19 is more likely to spread through the air than on soft surfaces, apparel companies are investing in "antiviral" clothing to try and lure customers. Chantal Fernandez poses two questions: Will antiviral clothes actually work, and will they be able to convince customers? {Business of Fashion}

Ganni and Levi's collaborate on a rental-only capsule

Ganni and Levi's are revealing their first-ever collaboration at Copenhagen Fashion Week: a capsule of upcycled denim pieces that are available only for renting. The capsule can be accessed via Ganni's renting platform Ganni Repeat, which is being extended across the U.S. and the U.K. for the first time. {Fashionista inbox}



Dan Levy launches eyewear brand

Known as the co-creator and co-star of "Schitt's Creek," actor and writer Dan Levy is starting an eyewear brand called DL Eyewear. The brand features both optical and sun options, and will donate a portion of proceeds to LISC, an organization that supports other small businesses. {Fashionista inbox}

How tokenism impacts up-and-coming Black creatives

Mikeisha Vaughn investigates the way that tokenism limits the next generation of Black fashion talent, noting that the success of a few high-profile Black designers or stylists doesn't necessarily mean a path to the top is being cleared for others to follow — and can actually lead to the industry thinking it has already "filled [the] diversity quota." {Essence}

CaSandra Diggs named CFDA president

A member of the CFDA since 2001 and most recently its Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, CaSandra Diggs is now taking the role of President at the organization. "I am delighted to join Tom Ford and Steven Kolb as we continue to advance and evolve the CFDA into a modern, forward thinking organization that is reflective of our times," Diggs said in a release. {Fashionista inbox}

