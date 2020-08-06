APPARIS - FIRST ONLINE SAMPLE SALE - Aug 12 - 16
Bold, vegan fashion label, APPARIS is coming to Eclipse Online for their first ever Online Sample Sale with statement pieces to match every color on your mood ring! Find an array of colorful and stylish Coats, Dresses, Tops and Skirts to add a touch of the French x New York attitude to your wardrobe!
When: Wednesday, August 12 – Sunday, August 16
The sale will start at 8am PDT / 11am EDT.
Where? https://shop.eclipse-official.com/?ref=Fashionista
Follow us: @eclipse_official_la
Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com