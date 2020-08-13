Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ashley Olsen in a Francisco Costa for Calvin Klein Tuxedo

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Before Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen launched their (post-Walmart) fashion empire, they were already style icons in their own right, with big brands inviting them to sit in their front rows and clamoring to dress them. Since then, they've tended to wear either their own designs or vintage pieces to events — with a few exceptions.

At the 2008 CFDA Awards, Ashley Olsen attended alongside then-Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa, wearing a chic tuxedo by the Brazilian designer. That night, Costa took home the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year, one that the Olsens would go on to win themselves, twice. (They're nominated again this year.)

Aesthetically, the suit was a perfect fit for Olsen, who's style tends to be a bit more classic and pared back than her twin's. The cropped, open shape of the jacket added a feminine touch, while the high-waisted trousers were a novel precursor to the high-waist trend. The open tuxedo shirt relaxed the whole look.

It was also a rare moment for Costa, who was more known for his streamlined-yet-sensual, red carpet-ready gowns, worn by just about every A-lister during his time at the fashion house's helm. But with Olsen's suit, Costa proved he had range — and Olsen proved that women needn't ditch the shirt to make a suit look cool and chic.

Channel the look with some black suiting in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

