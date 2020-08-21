13 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including masks that cater to every skin type, luxurious makeup finds and hair-care saviors we love.
Author:
Publish date:
pat-mcgrath-labs-mothership-vi-midnight-sun-palette

Plenty of retailers are having sales right now — and if you do a little digging, there are some pretty enticing beauty deals to be found.

Each week, I'll be rounding up my favorites, the discounted makeup, hair, skin-care and wellness items I deem so legit, I'd recommend them to my best friend or my mom or my sister — or you, dear Fashionista readers. In other words, they're actually good.

This week's picks include masks that cater to every skin type, luxurious makeup finds and hair-care saviors we love. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

tocca-stella-perfume
klorane-leave-in-cream-very-dry-hair
kate-somerville-exfolikate-face-wash
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories