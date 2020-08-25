Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): A Butterfly-Covered Billy Porter at the Critics' Choice Awards

Billy Porter at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Without fail, Billy Porter always manages to liven up any red carpet event he attends, not only working a step-and-repeat better than almost anyone else, but also parading iconic outfits and beauty looks time and time again.

One of my favorite examples was his ensemble at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "Pose". He wore a David Bowie-inspired mint-green jumpsuit, which he paired with all-over butterfly temporary tattoos, ample accessories, a streak of gold eyeliner on his lower waterline and an electric yellow press-on manicure.

It was a whole lot of look in the best possible way. What's more, there was meaning to it. As for all those butterflies? "They are a representation for the transgender community," Porter told USA Today at the time. "The butterfly comes into the world as one thing in cocoons and transforms into this beautiful creature that can fly... I've been on a version of that myself." Love it.

In the gallery below, I've rounded up some nail picks (and one temporary tattoo kit!) to assist with emulating Porter's look, should you be so inspired. Click through to see (and shop) them all.

