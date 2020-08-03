The Black in Fashion Council Officially Launches With 38 Participants

These brands will work with the organization and the Human Rights Campaign to put policies that demonstrate their commitment to Black employees at all levels into practice.

Looks from the Prabal Gurung Spring 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Back in late June, Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner and public relations specialist Sandrine Charles announced the launch of the Black in Fashion Council, a collective that calls for better, long-term representation and advancement opportunities for Black professionals in the fashion and beauty industries. Now, a little over a month later, the group has officially launched.

Thus far, 32 brands have committed to work with the Black in Fashion Council over the next three years and to collaborate with the Human Rights Campaign on putting policies that demonstrate their commitment to Black employees at all levels to practice. Participating companies include the popular resale marketplace The Real Real and the peer-to-peer social shopping app DePop; luxury retailers Browns, Farfetch and Moda Operandi; and designers Prabal Gurung and Brandon Maxwell. Big names in American fashion, like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, have also signed on, as have legacy publishers and beauty companies such as Condé Nast and L'Oreal.

The Black in Fashion Council has already scheduled conversations with industry stakeholders and its executive board this month to discuss how brands can make specific changes over the next three years to foster a more inclusive community. An emailed press statement from the organization says it will release generalized cumulative results that track the industry's progress in the fall of 2021.

Individuals interested in becoming a member of the Black in Fashion Council can fill out an application online, where they will then be reviewed by a small committee. Membership (which, according to Vogue, grants access to all of BIFC's programming and sub-committees) is divided into two categories: Senior Membership, which costs $100 a year, and Assistant Level Membership, which costs $50 a year.

After Labor Day, the Black in Fashion Council will host another launch, announcing the names of additional brands it's working with. In the meantime, see all of the confirmed participants, below:

