Great Outfits in Fashion History: Blake Lively in Sequined Chanel Couture

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I hate to say it, but we're about to enter that tricky time of year where summer is ending — or even, (again, sorry!) technically over — but it's still pretty warm. You want to dress in all your pumpkin-spice, sweater-and-boot-weather glory, but the temperatures won't cooperate. What to do?

Copy Blake Lively, of course! The actor is constantly landing herself on best-dressed lists with her self-styling prowess, so why not, right? For this occasion, I'm specifically thinking of the oxblood-red dress Lively wore to the premiere of "The Town" at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival.

One reason Lively's red carpet game is so strong is that she's built relationships with designers she can call upon whenever she needs something to wear — in this case, Karl Lagerfeld, who loaned her a fully-sequined dress straight off the Chanel Fall 2010 couture runway. She eschewed the jacket originally shown with the look, exposing her shoulders and better showing off the ring of flowers around the hips.

Lively finishes the look with pumps from another designer pal, Christian Louboutin, a pile of rings Alessandro Michele would drool over and black chandelier earrings. Sequins can certainly feel fancy, but with her signature beachy waves and a red lip, she keeps the look grounded.

Maybe you can't get your hands on Chanel couture (and if you can, maybe keep that one to yourself, okay?). That's alright: Here are a few oxblood pieces ready to work into your transitional wardrobe rotation.

