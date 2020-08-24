Must Read: Breonna Taylor Covers September Issue of 'Vanity Fair', AOC Wore a Telfar Bag

Plus, where independent fashion brands should go from here.

Painting: Amy Sherald/Courtesy of 'Vanity Fair'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Breonna Taylor covers September issue of Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair's September issue features a painting of Breonna Taylor on the cover and an interview with her mother, Tamika Palmer, as the feature story, written by Ta Nehisi-Coates. The moving story seeks to paint a picture of "a full, loving life taken too soon." {Vanity Fair}

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a Telfar bag to save the post office

Fashion is political, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't afraid to embrace it. The congresswoman was photographed leaving the Capitol building after voting on a bill regarding the USPS wearing a Telfar bag, and she shared on Instagram about how the designer is from her district, writes Erika Harwood. {Nylon}

Where independent fashion brands go from here

The pandemic is wiping out a whole host of indie brands. But for those that remain, the retail upheaval could actually offer a chance to start over and scale back in a useful way, according to Lauren Sherman. {Business of Fashion}

Is Instagram the new red carpet?

As in-person events are increasingly being replaced by digital ones, stylists and celebrities are using platforms like Instagram and Zoom to put their best fashion foot forward. But whether or not these platforms can really replace red carpets remains to be seen, write Ryma Chikhoune. {WWD}

The Designers Hub is mentoring Black designers

Before the pandemic and the protests, Bethann Hardison was quietly bringing together a group of Black designers for mentorship and support. "My objective is to make businesses stronger — young brands, young Black brands specifically," she told Rosemary Feitelberg. {WWD}

Jonathan Cohen introduces new categories to deadstock line

Jonathan Cohen just added new categories to his line called The Studio, which features materials left over from previous collections to create new products like fabric face masks in collaboration with Antony Vallon ($80-$100), pillows in collaboration with Carolina Bedoya ($295) and scrunchies ($75) and headbands ($195) in collaboration with Gigi Burris. Shop it here. {Fashionista inbox}

