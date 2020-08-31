Great Outfits in Fashion History: Brooke Shields in a Layered Jacket Look at the Airport

Brooke Shields at Los Angeles International Airport in 2001. Photo by James Scott/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As summer comes to a close we have the pleasure of looking forward to fall fashion and setting new intentions for our seasonal style. In addition to looking back at runway looks that debuted in February, I get ready for the wardrobe change by making a moodboard. This year's autumnal vibe is derived from images of a series of vintage objects placed chaotically in rooms I wish I could quarantine in, as well as photos of celebrities at the airport in the '90s and early 2000s — perhaps I'm so desperate to travel that I'm even missing the annoying act of getting somewhere.

Many early aughts ensembles are relevant today and the popular airport aesthetic from that time — a denim heavy get-up often featuring a turtleneck and a blazer — is particularly relevant for the transitional weather that sneaks up sometime in September and early October. Cindy Crawford, Whitney Houston and Gwyneth Paltrow were just a few famous people to float in an out of terminals looking like minimalist mavens, but Brooke Shields' LAX look in 2001 is a personal favorite. The actress wore straight-leg blue jeans with a matching denim jacket, which she layered over a longer suede jacket and a grey turtleneck. The shoes — black leather drawstring flats— can be forgotten, but the suede and denim layering action is the cool takeaway.

And while the outfit isn't something that would stop an Uber at Arrivals, it offers a solution to dressing when you don't trust your weather app and outdoor dining is the only option. Ahead, shop denim and suede jackets that can be worn together or apart.

