Brother Vellies Is Hiring An Executive Assistant To Creative Director In New York, NY

About Brother Vellies:

Brother Vellies was founded in 2013 with the goal of keeping traditional African design practices, and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs. Now handmade artisanally across the globe, Brother Vellies creates luxury accessories that celebrate cultural histories and timeless design.

Toronto-native and New York City-transplant, Creative Director and Founder Aurora James amassed an impressive resume of fashion industry experience prior to starting Brother Vellies. Her background in fashion, journalism, art, music, photography, and horticulture joins a forever-passion for artisanship, design, and humanitarianism to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces that will remain in your wardrobe forever.

In June 2020, James also launched the 15 Percent Pledge, a 501c3 non-profit advocacy organization urging major retailers to commit 15% of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses. The 15 Percent Pledge seeks economic equality and prosperity for Black future founders, Black students, and Black people in the workforce.

What We Are Looking For

For this Executive Assistant role we are seeking a self-motivated, creative minded individual that is detail-oriented, has professional integrity, an ability to listen actively along with an uncanny ability to get things done. A successful candidate will know how to take initiative, be able to work independently (sometimes without oversight), as well as in a team environment, and use creative problem solving to exceed expectations. The fast-paced nature of this company requires someone who can anticipate the needs of its Creative Director, team members, and partners while being a conduit who can pass down information in way that allows team members to understand and focus on what’s important.

The most successful candidate will be a strong communicator, both verbally and written, possess the ability to complete complex tasks and projects with minimal direction. You will work closely with all team members—including the retail boutique, brand partners, wholesalers, design and operations team, and the communications team. This person’s responsibilities will also extend to the 15 Percent Pledge – a non-profit advocacy organization recently launched by the Creative Director to advocate for Black entrepreneurs, Black owned businesses, Black people, and Black students to achieve financial equality. Understanding working relationships, as well as problem solving and thinking quickly, is important to this role.

What You Will Do

You will report directly to the Founder and Creative Director as well as occasionally offer support to the production, design, and communications teams. This role is fast-paced, which requires "multiple hats" to be worn and will require flexibility to be able to step into different roles and responsibilities.

You will be expected to work during business hours and during company events. Our business days are Monday through Friday, however some weekends and evenings may be required.

Responsibilities

Manage Creative Director’s personal and business calendars

Organize, execute, and assist with team meetings and activities

Administrative assistance, preparation of presentations/decks, prepare meeting agendas, taking and sending meeting notes

Manage domestic and international travel (book flights and hotels, manage loyalty programs)

Manage expenses and personal tasks for the Creative Director

Coordinate tasks as needed with business contractors

Appreciate and maintain a sense of privacy regarding personal and company activities

Assist brand and operations teams with daily tasks

Assist with newsletters and social media posts

Assist in store with general retail duties if needed as well as participate in the annual sample sale

Assist with brand events when needed

Assist the communications team with maintaining and trafficking sample inventory, as well as coordinate sample pulls with external PR agency

Basic Qualifications

Ability to assist in a fast-paced environment for similar environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, Mac and PC systems

Basic writing skills needed

Strong social media skills

Meticulous attention to detail

Preferred Qualifications

Excellent organization, planning, and time management

Positive attitude

Tech savvy

Passionate service oriented mindset

Ability to self manage and act with urgency

Experience and interest in the fashion industry preferred

Experience, or interest, in supporting a sales environment and budget planning

Job Type: Full Time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@brothervellies.com, subject line Executive Assistant.