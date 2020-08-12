Must Read: Brother Vellies Collaborates With 'When We All Vote,' Making E-Commerce Sustainable

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Brother Vellies collaborates with 'When We All Vote'

Aurora James has proven herself a force to be reckoned with, both as a fashion designer and an activist, and her latest collaboration is no exception. Under her Brother Vellies label, James is working with "When We All Vote," founded by Michelle Obama, on a line of goods with Keds. Willow Lindley has all the details at Vogue.com. {Vogue.com}

Making e-commerce sustainable

With the global pandemic keeping brick-and-mortar closed, e-commerce sales are expected to as much as triple in places — great news for fashion brands, bad news for the environment. Sarah Kent outlines the major issues, as well as potential solutions, for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

The latest trend in beauty draws criticism for racist roots

Perhaps you've seen beauty tutorials promising the kind of sultry eye looks modeled by the likes of Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid, dubbed the "fox eye." So have critics, who say that the trend both culturally appropriates Asian features and has roots in racist gestures. Alicia Lee speaks with those critics for CNN. {CNN}

The Regenerative Organic Certified program is now open for general certification

The Regenerative Organic Alliance, a group of experts in farming, ranching, soil health, animal welfare and fair trade, announced that the Regenerative Organic Certified program has completed the pilot stage and is open for general certification for farms and businesses making food, fiber and personal care products. Experts will weigh whether farms "ensure soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness" in addition to USDA Organic certification. More information is available at their website. {Fashionista Inbox}

