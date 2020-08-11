Cardi B Covers Elle's September 2020 Issue

Cardi B on the cover of Elle's September 2020 issue. Photo: Courtesy of Hearst/Steven Klein

Just a couple days after the release of Cardi B's newest single "WAP" stirred the internet into a frenzy, the rapper's latest magazine cover dropped. Appearing on the cover of Elle in a crystal wig by Area in a photograph taken by Steven Klein, the glam of the shoot feels a far cry from the early days of the pandemic when magazines were relying exclusively on self-shot images of stars in their homes.

In the cover story, written by Marjon Carlos, Cardi B chats about politics and activism, from her outrage at the way Breonna Taylor was killed to her pleas to fans to become more civically engaged at all levels of government.

"You can vote for DAs. You can vote for mayors. You can vote for your district. Not everything is the president. You know what I'm saying?" she said.

Photo: Courtesy of Hearst/Steven Klein

Cardi also opened up about the frequent attempts to cancel her ("it's like I have a target on my back, but it's not because of my music"), her sometimes-controversial relationship with husband Offset ("I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken") and her upcoming album ("my music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch").

To read the full cover story and see more images from the photoshoot, head to elle.com.

