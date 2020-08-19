Great Looks in Fashion History: Catherine O'Hara in 'Beetlejuice'-Inspired Marc Jacobs

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I really appreciate when a celebrity seizes an opportunity to dress according to a theme on a red carpet — outside of, say, the Met Gala, when the dress code requires it. (Elle Fanning does this frequently, masterfully.) A recent favorite example of this comes courtesy of comedy legend Catherine O'Hara.

When the actor was tasked with introducing a performance from the stage adaptation of "Beetlejuice" at the 2019 Tonys, she styled herself appropriately, in a black-and-white striped gown reminiscent of the fashion featured in the original film, in which she played Delia Deetz. Of course, there was a high-fashion spin: The graphic, long-sleeved design was by Marc Jacobs, from his Spring 2013 collection.

It's also quite appropos, considering she was starring as Moira Rose in the beloved sitcom "Schitt's Creek" at the time. (The former soap star famously maintained a sleek black-and-white wardrobe — and an eclectic collection of wigs.) I have a feeling she'd approve of O'Hara's Tonys look.

