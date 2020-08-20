Must Read: Chanel Debuts Eyewear E-Commerce, Industry Figures Launch New Mentorship Effort to Support Black Talent

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Chanel launches e-commerce for its eyewear

Starting on Aug. 20, shoppers can purchase Chanel glasses straight from the source. The French fashion house unveiled a new U.S. e-commerce page dedicated to its eyeglasses. (Previously, you could only purchase sunglasses on chanel.com.) You can browse over 300 frames on the site, including styles from its Fall 2020 collection, which you can shop in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

RAISEfashion launches mentorship effort to support Black talent

A group of fashion professionals — including Cushnie's Carly Cushnie, Saks Fifth Avenue's Roopal Patel and Net-a-Porter's Elizabeth von der Goltz — have come together to provide mentorship and resources to Black creatives. RAISEfashion aims to "connect Black-owned brands and individuals to fashion industry professionals for free, pro-bono strategic, creative and tactical support," in areas that range from sales to product to branding to operations, according to its website. April Hennig, president of Jonathan Simkhai and founding member of RAISEfashion, told WWD: "We see the barriers as structural, financial and as a lack of access to general industry knowledge of how the system works. A lack of access to tools and resources that are really part of the critical foundation of wholesaling or retailing your collection." {WWD}

More and more fashion brands are adopting pre-order models

Telfar and its Bag Security Program went viral this week — the latest example of a brand adopting a pre-order model for a hit product. Chantal Fernandez breaks down the pros and cons of this strategy — which is becoming more and more common in a post-Covid-19 landscape — and the different ways that brands can introduce it into their business. {Business of Fashion}

Ade Samuel on racism in the industry, Covid-19 and where fashion goes from here

Speaking to Aemilia Madden for The Zoe Report, Ade Samuel talks about getting her start as a stylist, the racism she's experienced within the industry, how the pandemic has affected her work and where fashion goes from here. "If the industry can be more mindful and compassionate to the diversity that exists I think we can create some effective change in the future," she said. {The Zoe Report}

