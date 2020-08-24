CHAPTER 2 IS HIRING A SUSTAINABILITY PR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN NEW YORK OR LOS ANGELES
Leading communications firm Chapter 2 is seeking a full-time PR Account Executive to specifically support the agency’s Sustainability and Social Impact clients. This candidate must have prior experience working on notable sustainability initiatives or with brands and companies with powerful sustainability principles. This role can be based in NY or LA. 3-4 years experience in a public relations capacity either in-house or at a leading agency is required, with intimate knowledge of sustainability, fashion, creative partnerships, media, and a network of excellent editorial contacts.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Support team on all client onboarding meetings, audit sessions, and organizing needed assets and deliverables
- Proactive outreach to target reporters and editors to secure meaningful fashion, trade, sustainability and news coverage; oversee day-to-day PR activities and pitching on each client account; as well as sample trafficking, gifting, and showroom collections
- Produce and publish press materials including pitches, press releases, media alerts, and bios
- Manage all seasonal editor appointments, desk side appointments, press previews, and fashion shows; as well as compiling all recap reports
- Assist with strategy and lead coordination of special initiatives and activations including panel events, consumer facing events, educational events, launch events, and more; assist with needed research and information vetting, as well as creating talking points and key messages
- Support in the creation of press strategies and initiatives to hit brand goals and drive awareness
- Work closely with LA based VIP team on managing talent and influencer outreach, loans, and seeding opportunities
- Monitor press coverage and report directly to client; oversee completion of monthly status reports and ensure delivery to client
- Report directly to the PR Director on all tasks and the agency’s Sustainability and Social Impact clients
- Manage, mentor, and lead junior staff members, virtual assistants, showroom assistants, and seasonal interns; work closely with Clara and Ken on growing team support and staffing needs
- Actively work with Clara and Ken on improving office protocols, productivity tools, and culture; researching and suggesting more efficient and effective ways of working together
JOB QUALIFICATIONS:
- Thorough knowledge and understanding of sustainability and principles in PR, marketing, and digital media, as well as global media landscape
- Excellent relationships with media contacts in fashion, culture, and lifestyle press in both the print and online/digital space
- 3+ years experience in a public relations capacity with track record of working with sustainability initiatives
- Experience successfully managing PR campaigns from strategy development through execution with track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients, and monitoring and reporting on progress to teams
- Effective leadership qualities and proactive attitude with managing projects and responsibilities
- Strategic thinker who can bring fresh and innovative ideas to the team and implement strategies to bring these ideas to life
- Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills
- Highly adept at multi-tasking and managing multiple projects simultaneously and effectively
- Highly proficient with Fashion GPS or Mayvein, MS Suite, Dropbox, Google programs, Cision, and social media platforms
COMPENSATION: Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.
EXPENSES: Any company, client-related expenses and travel to be compensated by Company
BENEFITS INCLUDE:
- Health, Dental and Vision insurance available to full-time employees
- Employee Mental Health Program available to all full-time employees
- For company policies and commitments, please see here.
- Company PTO Policy upon request.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION: Please submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@chapter2agency.com with the subject line reading “PR Account Executive – SUSTAINABILITY.” Please no phone calls or emailing additional members of the team. Only those who follow instructions for resume submission will be considered.