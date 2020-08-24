CHAPTER 2 IS HIRING A SUSTAINABILITY PR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN NEW YORK OR LOS ANGELES

Leading communications firm Chapter 2 is seeking a full-time PR Account Executive to specifically support the agency’s Sustainability and Social Impact clients.

Leading communications firm Chapter 2 is seeking a full-time PR Account Executive to specifically support the agency’s Sustainability and Social Impact clients. This candidate must have prior experience working on notable sustainability initiatives or with brands and companies with powerful sustainability principles. This role can be based in NY or LA. 3-4 years experience in a public relations capacity either in-house or at a leading agency is required, with intimate knowledge of sustainability, fashion, creative partnerships, media, and a network of excellent editorial contacts.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Support team on all client onboarding meetings, audit sessions, and organizing needed assets and deliverables

Proactive outreach to target reporters and editors to secure meaningful fashion, trade, sustainability and news coverage; oversee day-to-day PR activities and pitching on each client account; as well as sample trafficking, gifting, and showroom collections

Produce and publish press materials including pitches, press releases, media alerts, and bios

Manage all seasonal editor appointments, desk side appointments, press previews, and fashion shows; as well as compiling all recap reports

Assist with strategy and lead coordination of special initiatives and activations including panel events, consumer facing events, educational events, launch events, and more; assist with needed research and information vetting, as well as creating talking points and key messages

Support in the creation of press strategies and initiatives to hit brand goals and drive awareness

Work closely with LA based VIP team on managing talent and influencer outreach, loans, and seeding opportunities

Monitor press coverage and report directly to client; oversee completion of monthly status reports and ensure delivery to client

Report directly to the PR Director on all tasks and the agency’s Sustainability and Social Impact clients

Manage, mentor, and lead junior staff members, virtual assistants, showroom assistants, and seasonal interns; work closely with Clara and Ken on growing team support and staffing needs

Actively work with Clara and Ken on improving office protocols, productivity tools, and culture; researching and suggesting more efficient and effective ways of working together

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Thorough knowledge and understanding of sustainability and principles in PR, marketing, and digital media, as well as global media landscape

Excellent relationships with media contacts in fashion, culture, and lifestyle press in both the print and online/digital space

3+ years experience in a public relations capacity with track record of working with sustainability initiatives

Experience successfully managing PR campaigns from strategy development through execution with track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients, and monitoring and reporting on progress to teams

Effective leadership qualities and proactive attitude with managing projects and responsibilities

Strategic thinker who can bring fresh and innovative ideas to the team and implement strategies to bring these ideas to life

Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills

Highly adept at multi-tasking and managing multiple projects simultaneously and effectively

Highly proficient with Fashion GPS or Mayvein, MS Suite, Dropbox, Google programs, Cision, and social media platforms

COMPENSATION: Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.

EXPENSES: Any company, client-related expenses and travel to be compensated by Company

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Health, Dental and Vision insurance available to full-time employees

Employee Mental Health Program available to all full-time employees

For company policies and commitments, please see here.

Company PTO Policy upon request.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION: Please submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@chapter2agency.com with the subject line reading “PR Account Executive – SUSTAINABILITY.” Please no phone calls or emailing additional members of the team. Only those who follow instructions for resume submission will be considered.