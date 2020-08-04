Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in Summer Whites

Cameron Diax, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu at the 2003 premiere of "Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle" in Hollwood. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In the early 2000s, "Charlie's Angels" was one of the few action film franchises I knew of that painted women not just as sidekicks or love interests but as ass-kicking stars in their own right. I have a sneaking suspicion that "Charlie's Angels" might be one of those films from my childhood that I would find rather problematic as an adult — there's so little of substance I actually remember from it at this point so I'm honestly not sure! — but at least one thing from it has stood the test of time: the style of its stars.

There's no better example of this than the 2003 Hollywood premiere of "Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle." In a manner reminiscent of the best girl bands, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore decided to coordinate their looks without overtly matching, each wearing her own version of a sexy summer look in all white.

Liu opted for a perfectly-fitted gown with a plunging neckline and mini train, which she kept extra-sophisticated with minimal jewelry and natural-looking makeup. Barrymore added a little edge to the trio by pairing her white pantsuit with a black bra top, statement-making red earrings, smoky eye makeup and unkempt, wavy hair. And Diaz chose a simple white mini dress with a mix of silver and gold jewelry — not to mention her bare feet, which call to mind iconic heel-ditcher Kristen Stewart, who would become one of Charlie's Angel's herself when the franchise was rebooted years later.

Whichever actor's take you gravitate towards, you're sure to end up with a good example of how to do sexy summer whites well. For a modern take on each look, browse the gallery below.

