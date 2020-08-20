Great Outfits in Fashion History: Diana Ross in a Ripped Tee at Studio 54

Diana Ross dancing at Studio 54, 1979 Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Diana Ross has had no shortage of show-stopping looks throughout her decades-long career as a veritable musical icon, but even she was not in sequins 24/7. And back in 1979, she managed to look just as fabulous in a ripped T-shirt and perfect-fitting jeans as she did in a sparkling Bob Mackie gown. It's no wonder where her daughter Tracee got it from.

This image of her on the dance floor at Studio 54 struck me for a number of reasons: the casualness of her outfit, the candidness of it, the pure joy in her expression. You get the sense that she'd been running around New York City all day and wanted to cap it all off by dancing with friends at the hottest club of all time. Perhaps Bianca Jagger was across the room in a gown, but Ross felt just as cool and free in the clothes she'd been wearing that day — all the better for sweating through a hot dance session.

Being indoors in such close proximity to other humans may not be very relatable right now, but wanting to wear a ripped-up graphic tee during this heat wave definitely is. Shop a few lightweight, vintage-y T-shirts and tank tops in the gallery below, and hold on to the idea that we'll all be sweatily dancing together one day.

