EDITE SHOWROOM Is Hiring A Showroom Intern (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in public relations and wholesale, and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections. Each designer offers a new, innovative approach to their respective markets and forefronts trends with their distinctive styles. With a history of strategically positioning clients, Édité prides themselves on offering a custom business and communication strategy, while using revolutionary techniques to achieve a brands’ desired goal.

We are seeking a Showroom Intern who is highly energetic, a self-starter and takes initiative. This is a paid internship (stipend provided).

We are looking for a creative, self-motivated, highly organized individual to assist with the following activities:

Assisting with sales appointments during market

Creating and maintaining sales excel spread sheets

Perform analysis of marketing and sales data

Assist with order confirmation and fulfillment

Entering and updating contact information into contact data base

Maintaining and merchandising showroom

Perform trend and Competitive research as needed

Requirements

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and Word

Strong communication skills and a strong attention to detail

Enthusiastic and motivated! We are a small team, and we’re looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once

This is a full-time internship, a minimum of 5 days a week.

Please submit your resume to rosa.dominguez@edite.us subject line " Showroom Internship".