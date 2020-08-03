Must Read: Bella Hadid, Yara Shahidi and Ashley Graham Cover 'Elle' Digital Issue, How to Get a Telfar Shopping Bag Before it Sells Out

Ashley Graham in the August digital issue of "Elle." Photo: Justin Ervin for "Elle"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Bella Hadid, Yara Shahidi and Ashley Graham cover Elle's August digital issue

Elle released its first digital issue on Monday starring Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid and Yara Shahidi. Gigi Hadid shot her sister on an iPhone at their farm in Pennsylvania; Graham's husband, Justin Ervin, photographed the model and her baby son at home in Nebraska; and Shahidi's father played lensmen for his daughter. The accompanying words are written by Kristen Bell, who spoke to Graham about life as a new mom in quarantine; Véronique Hyland, who discussed the change needed to happen in the fashion industry with Hadid; and Kaitlyn Greenidge, who had a conversation with Shahidi about what reclaiming Black joy looks like. {Elle}

How to get a Telfar Shopping Bag before it sells out

Shelby Hyde put together a handy guide for Nylon on how to get your hands on a coveted Telfar Shopping Bag the next time it restocks. The key to securing a "Bushwick Birkin?" Sign up for email notifications on the brand's website; set up Google alerts for Telfar's stockists; create an online account on the Telfar website and pay attention to other retailers that sell Telfar bags. {Nylon}

Renée Tirado leaves Gucci

Renée Tirado, Gucci's global head of diversity, is leaving her full-time position to set up her own consultancy firm in New York. According to WWD, Tirado will continue to work with the Italian label as a consultant beginning this month. Following her departure, her responsibilities will be divided between Chief People Officer Luca Bozzo and model and activist Bethann Hardison, who recently joined the Gucci global equity board and Gucci's global corporate executive committee as executive adviser for global equity and culture engagement. {WWD}

Retailers are hiring influencers to promote in-store safety measures

Influencers were once somewhat relatable models, who brands tapped to promote their wares, and now they're getting hired to drive foot traffic. In a new piece for The New York Times, Sapna Maheshwari delves into how retailers, like Nordstrom and Macy's, are using influencers to promote in-store shopping and highlight their safety measures. {The New York Times}

The symbolism in the fashion of "Black Is King"

"Black Is King" shows Beyoncé in "a universe of phenomenal, larger-than-life looks and sets that are as powerful and artful as the cultural messages conveyed through the music," writes Marianna Cerini for CNN in a piece that explores the role fashion plays in the visual album. Accessories like the towering headdresses and sunglasses "pay homage to African fashion traditions and the Egyptian queen Nefertiti," Cerini explains, while the flashy jewelry is meant to be loud and over the top. {CNN}

How Estée Lauder is pandemic-proofing a legacy brand

Jessica Schiffer interviewed Estée Lauder's Executive Group President Jane Hertzmark Hudis about the measures the beauty company is taking to stay profitable, despite the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hudis said the legacy brand is focusing on diversification across price points and product categories, as well as data and personalization. Hudis also outlined the company's plans to tap further into the Chinese market. {Vogue Business}

Homepage photo: Gigi Hadid for Elle

