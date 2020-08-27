FACTORY PR Is Seeking VIP Fall '20 Interns In Los Angeles

ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Factory PR has a twenty-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.

SEEKING Factory PR seeks Fashion VIP Intern for the Fall 2020 term (Sep through Dec). The candidate should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations and celebrity fields. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Organize and merchandise samples and client collections

Traffic samples to stylists and publications

Assist with compiling and updating media lists

Update client reports

Help write VIP media alerts and pitches

Daily search of magazines, blogs and all entertainment related media outlets for celebrities wearing represented brands

Coordinating messenger services and overnight shipments

General administrative duties

Assist with VIP gifting and mailers

Assist with VIP fittings and appointments

Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

REQUIREMENTS

Background of study in relevant field

May be able to earn school credit

Must be able to commit to three to five days per week

Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint.

Prior fashion, public relations or corporate office experience is a plus

COMPENSATION

This is an unpaid internship

Weekly class will be offered by a variety of PR professionals to teach the basics of fashion PR including social media, pitching, editorial advertising, trend forecasting and more

Snacks and fun included

Contact Sammi@factorypr.com