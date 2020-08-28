The 21 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in August

Photo: Imaxtree

Before we close the chapter on summer and turn our attention to fashion month, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in August. This month's finds? A super-soft ribbed loungewear set in a soothing shade of lavender, printed face masks made from upcycled fabrics, asymmetrical earrings, an organza top that has real pressed flowers embedded in the sleeves, a lightweight sports bra fit for at-home yoga and a boxy shoulder bag. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

21 Gallery 21 Images

