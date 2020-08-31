The 31 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in August

Including an exfoliator that doesn't irritate, a lymphatic drainage tool that has several beauty editors (and our beauty director) hooked and a peppy nail polish color perfect for the dog days of summer.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Well, everyone, summer has come and passed. (To further quote a Green Day song that was clearly ahead of its time with lyrics that apply perfectly to the year 2020, 20 years [of quarantine] has gone so fast.) So it's officially time for team Fashionista to share our favorite beauty and wellness finds from the past four weeks.

Throughout August, we tested a slew of skin-soothing, hair-helping, lip-loving, eyelash-enhancing, mood-boosting products and discovered plenty of new permanent additions to our beauty routines. Standouts include an exfoliator that creates a dewy glow without irritation, a lymphatic drainage tool that has several beauty editors (and our beauty director!) hooked, a peppy nail polish color perfect for the dog days of summer and a truly unique razor that makes shaving an actually pleasant experience.

