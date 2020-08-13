The Absolute Best White T-Shirts, According to Fashionista Editors

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Finding the perfect white T-shirt is like pre-pandemic dating: There are a lot of options for a variety of different tastes, but the process of screening this abundance of is tiring and will cost you. Like with love, once you meet your match — which in this case is a no-frills basic that your closet can't quite exist without — you realize it was worth all the time and effort.

We, at Fashionista, have spent plenty of time trying out casual short-sleeve tops in hopes of finding one that meets all of our needs, whether that be a vintage-inspired boxy crewneck with a loose fit and a lightweight feel or a cropped cotton-jersey tee that's comfy and cute enough to go from bed to brunch. Ahead, we've picked our all-time favorites to help you on your journey for sartorial bliss. With 19 different options, there's bound to be one that fits your body, budget and personal style best.

19 Gallery 19 Images

