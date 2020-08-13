The Absolute Best White T-Shirts, According to Fashionista Editors

From boxy crop tops to slim-fit basics.
Author:
Publish date:
white-t-shirts-shop

Finding the perfect white T-shirt is like pre-pandemic dating: There are a lot of options for a variety of different tastes, but the process of screening this abundance of is tiring and will cost you. Like with love, once you meet your match — which in this case is a no-frills basic that your closet can't quite exist without — you realize it was worth all the time and effort. 

We, at Fashionista, have spent plenty of time trying out casual short-sleeve tops in hopes of finding one that meets all of our needs, whether that be a vintage-inspired boxy crewneck with a loose fit and a lightweight feel or a cropped cotton-jersey tee that's comfy and cute enough to go from bed to brunch. Ahead, we've picked our all-time favorites to help you on your journey for sartorial bliss. With 19 different options, there's bound to be one that fits your body, budget and personal style best. 

frame-shirts
entireworld-t-shirt
commando top
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories