Now Trending in Fashion Editorials: This Sheer Fendi Pre-Fall 2020 Gown

There's a specific look from Fendi's Pre-Fall 2020 collection – which was first unveiled in December — that's emerging as the winner in summer fashion editorials.

So far, it's gotten two August 2020 digital covers: Kehlani for Bustle, styled Yashua Simmons; and Bella Hadid for Elle, styled by Alex White. It's also appeared in the editorials accompanying Lili Reinhart's Flaunt summer issue shoot (in which she wears the brand exclusively), styled by Dani + Emma, and Alicia Keys's July 2020 spread in InStyle, styled by Jason Bolden. Abroad, it landed on the August 2020 cover of Elle Singapore, on Yoyo Cao.

Silvia Venturini Fendi told Vogue that this collection was a continuation of the "new woman" introduced in the brand's Spring 2020 line (her solo ready-to-wear debut, following Karl Lagerfeld's passing): "She's a younger, softer woman, closer to real life, with a feel of warmth and lightness," she told the magazine, adding that this muse had "a strong sense of self, of discipline" and is "powerful."

Chloe Bailey wore the blue version of this Pre-Fall 2020 dress in her #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign with sister Halle, styled by Zerina Akers. Gwyneth Paltrow donned a similar gauzy style from the same collection, in brown, to the 2020 Golden Globes, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman; Adèle Exarchopoulos, a navy riff on the silhouette to the brand's Fall 2020 menswear show.

It's hard to not remark on the similarities between this Fendi style and the seemingly-most-called-in garment from the previous season: the short-sleeved, tiered orange Valentino Spring 2020 gown. The color, the silhouette, the volume... The general public may be gravitating towards sweatpants, but there's still something magical about seeing big, dramatic fashion on the glossy pages of an editorial.

See some of its appearances in summer magazine shoots in the gallery below.

