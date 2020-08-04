Gabrielle Union Re-Launched Her Hair-Care Brand With New Formulations and Majority Black Ownership

Plus, all of the products are available on Amazon for less than $10.

Gabrielle Union and Larry Sims for Flawless by Gabrielle Union. Photo: Courtesy of Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union has accomplished so much she's not just a multi-hyphenate — she's a multi-multi-hyphenate. The actress-host-producer-activist-author-entrepreneur-designer-mom-mogul's latest venture? A re-vamp of her hair-care brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, which originally launched in 2017.

In August, Union partnered with her longtime hairstylist and friend Larry Sims, a veteran in the industry, to introduce 12 new products (along with new branding) — all available on Amazon for less than $10 each. The new formulas, which span co-wash, shampoo, conditioner, a mask, moisturizing treatments and scalp care, were the result of a hands-on approach to product development on the part of both Union and Sims.

While undergoing IVF therapy in 2017, the actress struggled with hair loss as a side effect, prompting subsequent months of experimentation with ingredients that would help re-grow hair. While the new Flawless lineup isn't focused solely on hair growth, it's certainly informed by it, with an emphasis on ingredients that moisturize, strengthen and rebuild hair health.

A Flawless by Gabrielle Union campaign image. Photo: Courtesy of Flawless by Gabrielle Union

But it's not just the products themselves that are personal to Union. It's also the entire structure of the company, which in its new iteration is majority Black-owned: She and Sims co-created the brand and retain control of it. While not entirely self-funded, Union did invest her own funds.

In the gallery below, see (and shop!) the new Flawless by Gabrielle Union product lineup.

