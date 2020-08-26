Gigi Hadid Shows Off Baby Bump With Ethereal At-Home Photoshoot

The model published the first professional images of herself that clearly depict her pregnant belly.

When model Gigi Hadid first confirmed in April that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Zayn Malik's baby, followers all over the world asked to see pictures.

But for the most part, Hadid has kept her pregnancy private. She first gave her fans a glimpse of her baby bump on Instagram Live in July, but it was couched in an explanation about why they shouldn't expect to see much more.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more," Hadid said, "but I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

A month later, though, Hadid decided to take the plunge and shared three magazine-worthy photos of herself pregnant, each of which were shot by Luigi and Iango, styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and featuring makeup and hair by Erin Parsons.

Despite the professional nature of the images, it appears they were shot for Hadid's personal use rather than for a specific publication. Each black-and-white shot features the model wearing diaphonous or otherwise belly-baring clothing against soft gray or white backdrops.

"Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes," she captioned one image, while another simply said "growin an angel :)".

See all the new images of Gigi Hadid pregnant on her Instagram here, here and here.

