Must Read: 'Glamour''s September Cover Spotlights the Fight Against the Policing of Black Hair, KCD and CAA Launch Joint Venture

Glamour's September cover spotlights the fight against the policing of Black hair

Glamour's September 2020 cover story, which is written by Ashley Alese Edwards, spotlights six women from diverse job backgrounds who have all experienced unfair discrimination for the way they wore their hair to work. These women are advocating for the passage of the Crown Act in every state, an important piece of legislation that makes it illegal to discriminate against a person for the way they wear their hair to work. You can read more about their individual stories and the Crown Act here. {Glamour}

KCD and CAA launch joint venture

Hollywood talent agency CAA has linked up with fashion public relations and marketing firm KCD to form a joint venture. According to the press release accompanying the announcement, the two companies will work together to "create unique opportunities at the intersection of fashion, entertainment and pop culture, including designer collaborations, new business development, events and programming." {Fashionista inbox}

Makeup artist Scott Osbourne on his inspirations and bold looks

At just 22 years old, Scott Osbourne has an impressive list of celebrity clients that count on him for his artful makeup looks. Tanisha Pina spoke with Osbourne about how his career took off once he started working with Rico Nasty, and about his inspirations, which include everything from old campaigns to Cirque du Soleil. {Nylon}

FIT partners with Girl Scouts for redesign of traditional uniforms

Girl Scouts teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology to redesign its traditional uniforms. The organization known for empowering young women and delectable cookies worked with three recent FIT graduates — Nidhi Bhasin (a Girl Scout alum), Jenny Feng and Melissa Posner — to update the classic vest and sash, as well as to design 18 interchangeable pieces, such as the fanny pack below. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Girl Scouts

Behind the wellness industry's whitewashing problem

In a new piece for Byrdie, Sydney Gore unpacks the wellness industry's whitewashing problem, from its heavy reliance on influencers who sell impossible-to-attain lifestyles, to the insincerity of brands that try to cover their tracks by filling their feeds with melanated faces. Gore and several leaders in the space interviewed for this story argue that wellness companies can prevent elite whiteness from continuing to thrive by examining their own internalized racism. {Byrdie}

Christopher John Rogers on racism in the fashion industry

"I always wanted to make clothes that performed polish," Christopher John Rogers tells Marjon Carlos in the September issue of Vanity Fair. The designer is speaking about making clothes that don't shy away from color and celebrate the act of dressing up — something that many of his white professors wrote off as tacky in a luxury world that praises the minimalism of The Row. Rogers, who notes he's one of the most visible Black faces in fashion now, goes on to say that Black excellence will come when we "no longer accept white mediocrity." {Vanity Fair}

Homepage photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

