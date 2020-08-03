'Architectural Digest' Takes a Tour of Goop's New Headquarters in Santa Monica

Gwyneth Paltrow in her office at the new Goop Headquarters. Photo: Trevor Tondro

For its September "style" issue, Architectural Digest made a socially distanced stop at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop headquarters in Santa Monica. The lifestyle brand's new home base doesn't look like a traditional corporate office, but we wouldn't expect that from a company that sells a "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle. Instead, the California work space is rooted in inclusivity, which translates to warm leather and wooden finishes, cozy spots to plop down and send a quick email and a heated outdoor terrace that looks like it would make lunch breaks feel like mini vacations.

Since Paltrow thinks of the people who help run her wellness empire as her extended family, AD's West Coast Editor Mayer Rus writes that she wanted the office to have a vaguely residential feel. This was made clear in her early meetings with the multi-disciplinary firm Rapt Studio, which then created a design solution based on connectivity, transparency and empowerment. Those concepts came alive in the ample use of natural light, curved furnishings and innovative spatial dividers such as open shelving units that create gentle boundaries throughout the building.

Goop's heated outdoor terrace. Photo: Trevor Tondro

Standout rooms include a "social zone" equipped with crescent-shaped banquettes and round tables fit for brainstorming sessions; an inviting test kitchen that boasts a massive island and charming pots; and of course, Paltrow's personal office, which is relatively modest save for the private shower she attached to it.

"I'm always coming to the office fresh from exercising, and I need to do a lot of hair and makeup for asset creation," Paltrow explains to AD of the bath. "Outside my office there's a big area for the executive team to hash out ideas. It reminds me of the kitchen table we sat around when we started the company. That's where the inspiration happens."

Check out more images of Goop's headquarters and read the full feature over on AD's website.

Kendall Jenner on the cover of the September "Architectural Digest' issue. Photo: Courtesy of Architectural Digest

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.