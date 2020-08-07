Must Read: How the Fashion Industry Unraveled, The Story Behind E.l.f.'s Comeback

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Fashion was in a rough spot before the pandemic — so what happens next?

In the latest issue of the New York Times Magazine, Irina Aleksander talked to designers like Entireworld's Scott Sternberg and Batsheva's Batsheva Hay, merchandisers like Molly Nutter (who worked for Barneys New York for almost two decades) and other industry figures, including Anna Wintour and the CFDA's Steven Kolb, in order to chronicle what, exactly, got the fashion industry to where it is now. They discuss how a constant demand for novelty, unfavorable contracts between retailers and brands, the faltering relevance of fashion week and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic, among other factors, contributed to the current state of uncertainty — and where fashion might go from here. {New York Times Magazine}

The story behind E.l.f.'s comeback

For Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz highlights E.l.f. Cosmetics' recent Gen-Z wins — which include a collaboration with Chipotle and popular TikTok content — and speaks with Chief Marketing Officer Kory Marchisotto and chief executive Tarang Amin about what other beauty brands can learn from it. {Business of Fashion}

Matty Bovan launches new online-only brand

On Friday, British designer Matty Bovan unveiled a new label exclusive to his e-commerce called Bovan. It's comprised of pieces fashioned out of jersey, sweatshirt and sportswear fabrics that have been printed and hand-painted in Yorkshire. "As a designer I think it's really important that I offer something unique and totally different to the customer, which is something we have always done with limited runs and special pieces with our retailers, but I wanted to explore more casual pieces such as hoodies, sweatpants and tote bags," he said in a statement, noting that he also wanted "a range of price points, with some-entry level prices." Prices range from £35 ($45.66) for a tote bag to £275 ($358.74) for dresses. {Fashionista Inbox}

