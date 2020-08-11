Hunter Schafer Reminds Us of Her High-Fashion Roots on the September 2020 Cover of 'Allure'

Photo: Courtesy of Condé Nast/Daniella Midenge

Before she was one of stars of the critically-lauded HBO series "Euphoria," Hunter Schafer was an in-demand model, walking the runway for Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Dior, starring in campaigns for Versus Versace, Converse and Public School and appearing in editorial shoots for CR Fashion Book, them and W (among many others). She's since gone on to sit front row at many fashion shows, walk many red carpets and, yes, cover many magazines. And this September, she fronts Allure's "Future of Beauty" issue.

Photographed by Daniella Midenge, the 21-year-old appears in bold, dramatic makeup looks by Holly Silius (using Shiseido products, as Schafer is the brand's newest global ambassador) that are matched by equally eye-grabbing fashion from Iris van Herpen, Rick Owens, Christopher John Rogers, Maison Margiela and Y/PROJECT, styled by Nicola Formichetti. The resulting images are stunning, dynamic and exciting. They're so good, there are two (2) covers. It's September, after all!

Photo: Courtesy of Condé Nast/Daniella Midenge

In the accompanying piece by Brennan Kilbane, Schafer talks about why she drove across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, what similarities she sees between herself and Jules (her character on "Euphoria"), how she approaches activism and why all her work has "this common thread of creating the identity of a person." You can read the full profile here.

Allure's September 2020 issue will be available on newsstands on August 18.

