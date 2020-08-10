JeJune Magazine Is Seeking Interns In New York City

5 Gallery 5 Images

Jejune Magazine is a socially aware fashion, celebrity, and art magazine that gives a much needed political voice to the population. We cover current events in the world, highlight people giving back, and give a platform for discussion through imagery, fashion, art and written words. We are looking to unite across the cultures, diverse backgrounds, styles, and beliefs, for a better world to live in.

The magazine is based in Brooklyn, NY, but we are happy to work with interns remotely.

Please check out our website: www.jejunemagazine.com



We are a growing magazine and are seeking a team of interns for all areas such as: Marketing, Writers, Graphic Design, Video Editing, Research, Advertising, Public Relations, Social Media, and Editorials. You will be working closely with Editor in Chief and Fashion Photographer Kira Bucca.



Please send resume and cover letter to Kira at jejunemagazine@gmail.com



We are seeking hard-working, reliable, and motivated individuals that have a desire to be in the fashion industry and to give back. This is an opportunity to learn all ends of a magazine. Duties may include: mailers, research, writing, graphic design, organization, social media development, special events, and assist on editorial features.

Internship is non-paid. We can work with school credit and offer a letter of recommendations at the end of Internship, if job is done satisfactory.