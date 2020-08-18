Julie Gilhart Consulting Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

Julie Gilhart Consulting, Inc., the New York-based advisory arm of fashion business accelerator Tomorrow, is currently looking for an Executive Assistant to join the team. Julie Gilhart has built an international reputation for identifying emerging fashion designers; developing brands through sustainability initiatives and strategic partnerships; and, advising businesses on brand strategies that build consumer loyalty and longevity.

Reporting to Julie Gilhart, the Executive Assistant will manage all day-to-day business administration and support functions for Ms. Gilhart, including scheduling and calendar and email management. This position will also be responsible for ensuring that an organized, robust infrastructure is in place to manage the daily operation of the consulting practice.

This is a fast-paced, fast-growing, creatively ambitious organization requiring a passionate, highly organized and collaborative individual. As a small team based in New York, this will be a key role within the office with great potential to grow into a larger position in the firm. The core of the job is as follows:

Responsibilities

Oversee all business administration and communications

Manage executive’s schedule and calendar - including client calls/virtual meetings, business appointments, team meetings, one-to-one calls

Manage email inbox - read, prioritize, research and route correspondence on behalf of executive; draft emails/responses, letters and documents; follow up as needed

Organize client and industry calls - prepare agendas

Attend calls/meetings and take notes

Ensure executive is well-prepared for meetings, press interviews, panel discussions/talks, creating day and week-ahead briefings, as needed

Draft written responses to interview/panel questions

As needed, conduct research and support planning and execution of events, panel discussions, speaking engagements and conferences

Devise and maintain office systems, including data management, filing, and keeping contacts up-to-date

Prepare and submit executive expense reports

Fully manage office and welcome guests and clients for meetings

Manage daily touch base call with the team, including preparation of the daily agenda

The Ideal Candidate

You are a representation of Julie Gilhart in an outward facing way to the industry - clients and beyond. You are a highly organized, proactive, purpose-driven problem solver and thrive in a fast-paced environment where you’re managing many moving parts at any given time. You should be someone who naturally takes the reins, with the ability to delegate and assign out tasks as needed. You have a positive attitude and outlook, are curious about and engaged with the world around you and naturally plugged into environmental, social, political and spiritual issues. Interest and experience in the fashion industry is a must.



The right candidate must have high level EA experience and a positive attitude. This role is full-time, sometimes requiring work beyond regular working hours, nights and weekends. Much of the time the EA will be working independently from the office.

3+ years successful experience as an Executive Assistant, Administrator or Office Manager

Highly organized and efficient, excellent time management and problem-solving skills

Ability to multitask, prioritize and work in a fast-paced environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (please send a writing sample)

Must be tech savvy with fluency in MS Office Suite, Gmail, Excel, PowerPoint, Zoom/Skype video conferencing, business management software (e.g., Asana, CRM platforms)

Ability to work independently with little instruction

Flexibility in schedule / availability to work overtime, as needed

Willing to manage administrative tasks and support creative projects and business initiatives

Should be a driven individual with natural leadership skills and a desire to support a rapidly growing business

Deep knowledge of or experience in the fashion industry

About Us



Julie Gilhart Consulting grows, connects and transforms brands with a desire to have a positive impact through business innovation that balances creative ambition with commercial results. Founder Julie Gilhart brings deep knowledge of the industry and how it works. She is sought out for her ability to identify and create innovative connections and partnerships for brands, designers and organizations. Select clients include: LVMH, The RealReal, Mulberry, Global Fashion Agenda/Copenhagen Fashion Summit, 11 Honoré, Outerknown and The Woolmark Company, among others. Julie Gilhart Consulting is the New York arm of Tomorrow Consulting with offices in Milan and London.



Salary is commensurate with experience. Should you be interested in this position, please submit a resume and cover letter directly to hiring@tomorrowconsulting.com

