Kerry Washington Covers the September Issue of 'Town & Country' Styled by Law Roach

Consider our feathers ruffled in the best way possible.

Kerry Washington in Cushnie on the September cover of "Town & Country." Photo: Courtesy of Hearst/AD + DM

Last year, British model and aristocrat Lady Kitty Spencer starred on the September cover of Town & Country in a necklet of Bulgari diamonds. The year before, it was Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas clad in printed dresses by Michael Kors. This September, the magazine known for delivering clever cover lines about high society in Aspen, decided to ditch the rich and call on a "resistocrat."

Kerry Washington graces the cover of Town & Country's September 2020 issue. Law Roach styled the cover shoot, which features a dreamy, one-shoulder draped lavender gown by Cushnie as the headlining image — a welcome designer credit that doesn't scream stuffy country club. The rest of the spread contains some wealthy staples like a Chanel scalloped tweed suit set and a high-neck Ralph Lauren Collection dress, but Roach paired the garments with pieces from Black-owned brands, like a ring by Mateo.

Kerry Washington in Chanel in the September issue of "Town & Country." Photo: Courtesy of Hearst/AD + DM

In the accompanying story, Sarah Elizabeth Lewis writes about Washington's latest project — a documentary that she produced which gives an inside look into the work and lives of a group of lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union. Lewis discusses the importance of the film with Washington, who explains why ACLU lawyers are her superheroes and how we can all join the fight for social justice.

"At [my production company] Simpson Street, we really believe that heroes look like all of us," Washington says in her conversation with Lewis. "These lawyers are real life superheroes. What I think they each do so beautifully in the film is show us that while they are taking on the greatest challenges to our civil rights in our lives, they are also just people."

The September 2020 issue of Town & Country will be available on newsstands on August 12.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.