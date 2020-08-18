Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kristen Stewart in Bermuda Shorts

This is the perfect summer outfit for anyone who's not into sundresses.

Kristen Stewart in Tribeca in 2015. Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Kristen Stewart is the kind of fashion iconoclast who needs almost no sartorial introduction. Whether she's ditching her heels mid-red carpet or pairing couture with battered sneakers, she's always played by her own rules.

So it's perhaps unsurprising that Stewart was wearing — and managing to pull off — Bermuda shorts in 2015, which is either about 12 years after they were last considered officially cool or five years before they were about to come back into style, depending on how you look at it.

Either way, this outfit, which Stewart wore while boppin' around Tribeca on a warm August day, is the perfect summer look for anyone who's not trying to spend all season in a sundress. Stewart opted for a pair of streamlined black Bermudas by L'Agence that she paired with a subtly striped blue button-up by Jonathan Simkhai. The asymmetrical hemline and resulting flash of midriff kept the ensemble feeling breezy and unstuffy despite the formality of the separates, while Stewart's clunky Chanel loafers elevated the whole look. Tousled hair and simple rings finished it all off.

The whole laid-back look feels so perfect for today that you almost wouldn't know the picture wasn't snapped this summer, if it weren't for those dangling black headphones (and the lack of a face mask).

Build your own perfect summer outfit with black Bermudas from the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.