Must Read: The Lawmakers Fighting to Make Hair Discrimination Illegal, Where Do Handbags Go From Here?

Sen. Holly J. Mitchell of California. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Meet the lawmakers fighting to make hair discrimination illegal

As part of Glamour's September 2020 "Our Hair Issue," Taylor Bryant profiled the legislators behind the Crown (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act, which has been signed into law in seven states since it was first introduced in California last year, about its significance, its timeliness and why it needs to be adopted by the remaining 43 states. {Glamour}

Where do handbags go from here?

In Glossy, Hilary George-Parkin explores what the future might look like for handbag brands in a landscape where most people, quite simply, might not need to carry bags. Experts told her that there will be a greater focus on specific, steadily-selling styles, like backpacks or fun novelty silhouettes, for instance, and production cuts on ones that aren't moving off shelves. "You have to think more about innovation, rather than [focusing on] number of styles and satisfying what a wholesaler needs from you," said handbag designer and consultant Alicia Skehan. {Glossy}

Why all your favorite brands are suddenly on Depop

You may have noticed some surprising names pop up on the popular reselling site Depop as of late: Anna Sui, Rodarte, Richard Quinn... And there's a reason. Vogue's Steff Yotka spoke with the company's head of brand partnerships, Steve Dool, about how it works with fashion brands and how it can be mutually beneficial. "We've worked with fashion brands for quite some time, but there is a deeper understanding now among decision makers at fashion brands about how resale platforms like Depop contribute to the responsible consumption via circularity and how we allow brands to interact directly with their customers every day, which is invaluable," he explained. {Vogue}

The costume designers behind "Schitt's Creek" and "Drag Race," in conversation

Ahead of the Emmys, Variety hosted a roundtable discussion between "RuPaul’s Drag Race" costume designer Zaldy, Dan Levy and "Schitt's Creek" assistant costume designer Darci Cheyne about the stories behind the most memorable looks from their respective shows and the importance of fashion in television storytelling. "Oftentimes I feel like costume design is really not prioritized, or it's not utilized in the way that it could be, because the way we conduct ourselves, the way we get dressed every day, even if it's a simple thing it’s saying a lot," Levy said. {Variety}

Bon Appétit names Dawn Davis editor-in-chief

Condé Nast announced it has appointed Dawn Davis, most recently the vice president and publisher of 37 Ink, editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit. "Like the Bon Appétit brand, I see food at the epicenter of all we do," she said in a statement. "Food is connected to community and culture, economics and family. Decisions about what we eat and with whom, who produces our food and how, influences almost every aspect of our lives. I look forward to working with both the talented team at Bon Appétit and with writers and tastemakers to create an array of intriguing and inclusive recipes and stories about the intersections between food and family, culture and commerce for our audiences." She will report to Anna Wintour, and starts on Nov. 2. {Fashionista Inbox}

